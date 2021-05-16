Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shreyas Talpade was told to cancel his wedding because 'Iqbal couldn't be married', had to keep it 'under wraps'
bollywood

Shreyas Talpade was told to cancel his wedding because 'Iqbal couldn't be married', had to keep it 'under wraps'

Shreyas Talpade has recalled the story of how director Nagesh Kukunoor demanded that he cancel his wedding because the world couldn't know that he wasn't actually a teenager, like his character in Iqbal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Shreyas Talpade poses with wife Deepti.

Actor Shreyas Talpade recalled that director Nagesh Kukonoor was 'livid' when he learned that Shreyas was on the verge of getting married. The duo worked together on the National Award-winning film, Iqbal.

The actor was supposed to begin filming Iqbal in three days when he asked the director for a holiday on December 31. Nagesh assumed that he wanted to party, but when Shreyas told him that he was going to get married on that day, Nagesh told him to 'cancel' the wedding.

Shreyas told a leading daily in an interview, "Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn’t know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off."

Nagesh's reasoning was that Iqbal, who was supposed to be a teenager in the film, couldn't be married man in real life. Shreyas said that he never spoke about his marriage during the film's publicity tour, and when his wife Deepti said that she wanted to attend the film's premiere, she came as Nagesh's sister.

Even producer Subhash Ghai wasn't aware of Shreyas' marital status. "When Subhash ji saw her one too many times at screenings and enquired, Nagesh told him who I really was. He refused to believe I was married. To him, I was an 18-year-old boy who had had a child marriage and was not even feeding his wife, making her faint." he said.

Also read: Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided

Iqbal featured Girish Karnad and Naseeruddin Shah, who also won a National Award for his performance.

Actor Shreyas Talpade recalled that director Nagesh Kukonoor was 'livid' when he learned that Shreyas was on the verge of getting married. The duo worked together on the National Award-winning film, Iqbal.

The actor was supposed to begin filming Iqbal in three days when he asked the director for a holiday on December 31. Nagesh assumed that he wanted to party, but when Shreyas told him that he was going to get married on that day, Nagesh told him to 'cancel' the wedding.

Shreyas told a leading daily in an interview, "Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn’t know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off."

Nagesh's reasoning was that Iqbal, who was supposed to be a teenager in the film, couldn't be married man in real life. Shreyas said that he never spoke about his marriage during the film's publicity tour, and when his wife Deepti said that she wanted to attend the film's premiere, she came as Nagesh's sister.

Even producer Subhash Ghai wasn't aware of Shreyas' marital status. "When Subhash ji saw her one too many times at screenings and enquired, Nagesh told him who I really was. He refused to believe I was married. To him, I was an 18-year-old boy who had had a child marriage and was not even feeding his wife, making her faint." he said.

Also read: Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided

Iqbal featured Girish Karnad and Naseeruddin Shah, who also won a National Award for his performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shreyas talpade nagesh kukunoor subhash ghai naseeruddin shah

Related Stories

bollywood

Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:03 PM IST
bollywood

Shreyas Talpade: Forget controversy, I am not part of any camp or gang, and I have lost out on certain things

UPDATED ON NOV 06, 2020 08:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP