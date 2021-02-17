Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided

The pandemic situation has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry which is now slowly crawling back to normalcy but actor Shreyas Talpade feels there has been a silver lining too amid this tough time.

“To be honest post lockdown, a lot of things have changed,” shares the actor, while adding, “The OTT which happened last year has given a lot of people confidence to produce some exciting content. Our industry suffered a lot but it is like when you hit rock bottom, from there you only go up. I think we all will go up from now on.”

Talpade also fees that there has been a lot of change in terms of mindset within the film industry.

“We needed this correction to happen. Somewhere I feel happy that this correction took place because it was getting a little chaotic out there in Bollywood. It was not fair, it was pretty one sided… a lot of things. So this correction was necessary. From here on we pretty much have an equal playing field all of us. Things are looking bright, amazing and exciting,” he says.

And the 46-year-old is sure looking forward to a jam-packed 2021 and exciting as he has multiple projects coming out both acting and directorial works.

Talpade, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with Poster Boys, says, “I have one Hindi film and one Marathi film with Mahesh Manjrekar coming out. Then there is also a series and a couple of very good Hindi film offers which I am considering because the roles are too good. I will also be producing my own Marathi film this year. I have also been offered a few directorial projects, so yes it is quite busy for me. While you want to do everything there is only so much that you can do.”

Other than his film works, he is also ready with his own OTT platform, which will focus on theatre and performing arts.

“It is a very unique platform. We will launch soon. Right now we have already 100 hours of content exclusively shot for us. We are very happy that during the pandemic, we create jobs for 730 people. So that’s a satisfaction which can’t be compared to anything else,” he concludes.