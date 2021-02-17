Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided
The pandemic situation has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry which is now slowly crawling back to normalcy but actor Shreyas Talpade feels there has been a silver lining too amid this tough time.
“To be honest post lockdown, a lot of things have changed,” shares the actor, while adding, “The OTT which happened last year has given a lot of people confidence to produce some exciting content. Our industry suffered a lot but it is like when you hit rock bottom, from there you only go up. I think we all will go up from now on.”
Talpade also fees that there has been a lot of change in terms of mindset within the film industry.
“We needed this correction to happen. Somewhere I feel happy that this correction took place because it was getting a little chaotic out there in Bollywood. It was not fair, it was pretty one sided… a lot of things. So this correction was necessary. From here on we pretty much have an equal playing field all of us. Things are looking bright, amazing and exciting,” he says.
And the 46-year-old is sure looking forward to a jam-packed 2021 and exciting as he has multiple projects coming out both acting and directorial works.
Talpade, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with Poster Boys, says, “I have one Hindi film and one Marathi film with Mahesh Manjrekar coming out. Then there is also a series and a couple of very good Hindi film offers which I am considering because the roles are too good. I will also be producing my own Marathi film this year. I have also been offered a few directorial projects, so yes it is quite busy for me. While you want to do everything there is only so much that you can do.”
Other than his film works, he is also ready with his own OTT platform, which will focus on theatre and performing arts.
“It is a very unique platform. We will launch soon. Right now we have already 100 hours of content exclusively shot for us. We are very happy that during the pandemic, we create jobs for 730 people. So that’s a satisfaction which can’t be compared to anything else,” he concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of 7 Khoon Maaf | Neil Nitin Mukesh: At a time when actors were conscious of their image, I was offered this film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay
- Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani is a beautiful baraati at friend's wedding. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit once got a DM from a man who offered to pay him to 'make some mistakes'
- Rohit Saraf opened up about the 'creepiest message' he got. He revealed that it was from an old man who propositioned him and offered to pay for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says she can ‘never be called a nepo-kid’
- Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, said that she is not a product of nepotism as he never made any calls to get her film offers. She made her Bollywood debut with Second Hand Husband in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask
- Actor Shilpa Shetty agreed to pose without a mask for the paparazzi, but not without warning them about increasing Covid-19 numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny posts a glorious pool pic, says her name's on the hat to dispel any doubts
- Sunny Leone shared a new picture of herself, chilling in a pool. She joked about her name being on the hat that covered her face, in case people didn't recognise her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says why she did not speak up about demeaning experiences in Bollywood
- Priyanka Chopra said that she did not speak about the demeaning experiences she had in Bollywood back then because she was 'trying to make a career at that point'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana shares pics with Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya as film wraps up
- Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Kapil Verma, as their film wrapped up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Dia Mirza on why Vaibhav Rekhi was MIA while distributing sweets to paps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kareena Kapoor had asked Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her
- Veere Di Wedding script was changed in order to incorporate Kareena Kapoor's first pregnancy but the plan was dropped. She later returned to shoot for the film after her maternity leave.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox