Shriya Saran's 5-year-old yells ‘I don't like it’ at paparazzi; fans ask photographers to respect her feelings

Actor Shriya Saran was spotted by the paparazzi leaving the ISCKON temple in Mumbai on Tuesday with her family. While the Awarapan actor didn’t seem to mind, her 5-year-old daughter Radha was less than pleased. After videos of the little one yelling ‘I don’t like it’ surfaced on social media, fans schooled the paparazzi.

Shriya Saran’s daughter yells at paparazzi

Shriya Saran's daughter Radha clung to her as she got photographed.

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Numerous paparazzi pages posted videos of Shriya leaving the temple on Tuesday evening with her daughter, Radha, and other family members. The videos show her daughter holding her hand and walking till she spots the paparazzi. She hides behind her mother and yells, “I don’t like it,” when a photographer tries talking to her. After she keeps getting photographed, Shriya tells her, “You can hide behind mumma.” While the actor’s other family members obliged for photos, Radha clung to her mother and refused to pose.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans immediately picked up on Shriya’s daughter’s hesitance and discomfort. “Her daughter dislikes filming, she avoids it in many situations, one should respect that tiny feelings!” commented one Instagram-user on one of the videos. “Why can’t we, as adults, respect a child’s boundaries and her simple ‘no’? The fact that she knows and expresses her boundaries so young says so much about her beautiful upbringing..” wrote another. “People should understand and leave them,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “Leave the kid alone.” Shriya Saran’s life and career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans immediately picked up on Shriya’s daughter’s hesitance and discomfort. “Her daughter dislikes filming, she avoids it in many situations, one should respect that tiny feelings!” commented one Instagram-user on one of the videos. “Why can’t we, as adults, respect a child’s boundaries and her simple ‘no’? The fact that she knows and expresses her boundaries so young says so much about her beautiful upbringing..” wrote another. “People should understand and leave them,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “Leave the kid alone.” Shriya Saran’s life and career {{/usCountry}}

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Shriya has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films throughout her career since her debut with the 2001 film Ishtam. She tasted commercial success with her second film, Santhosham, in 2002. In 2007, she starred in Awarapan, the sequel to which hit screens last Friday and became a massive success. She played a cameo in it. Shriya recently went down memory lane and posted pictures with Emraan Hashmi from the film’s shoot. She most recently starred in Mirai in 2025. She has Sandakkari and the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 lined up.

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Shriya was always reluctant to talk about her personal life, though there were rumours that she was dating actors. In 2018, she married her Russian boyfriend, Andrei Koscheev, at her Lokhandwala residence. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Radha Saran Koscheev. The couple chose to include both their surnames on her husband’s suggestion. Shriya often posts pictures and videos of her family on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. Her most recent family pictures also show Radha being reluctant to pose.