Shriya Saran gets candid about her dating days with husband Andrei Koscheev: 'He used to make me breakfast every day'

The filmmaker-turned-content creator Farah Khan recently visited the Mumbai home of actress Shriya Saran, where the two engaged in a fun conversation that offered fans a charming glimpse into Shriya’s personal life, including her first memories of dating her husband, Andrei Koscheev. After a booking error sent Shriya Saran alone to the Maldives, the actor revealed how she and her husband Andrei Koscheev bonded during the trip and later married in 2018.

Shriya opens up about dating husband Andrei

During Farah's latest cooking vlog, Shriya fondly recalled how Andrei would wake up early to prepare breakfast for her when they were dating. “When we were dating, he used to get up in the morning and make breakfast for me,” she shared. Farah immediately teased her by saying, “Dating na,” prompting Shriya to laugh and reply, “Yes, dating—humari shaadi tab tak nahi hui thi. (We weren't married then)”

Dilip, not one to miss a moment, jumped in saying, “Ma’am, main bhi Ma’am (Farah) ke liye banata hoon. (Ma'am, I still make breakfast for Farah ma'am)” Farah quickly clarified with her trademark humour, “Haan, but clearly we are not dating. Tu mera cook hai to tu hi banayega mera khana. Tera kaam hai woh, tera profession hai roz khana banana. (You are my cook so you will make my breakfast, right. It's your job to cook every day)” Dilip nodded with a smile, and Farah added, “To badi meherbani karta hai (As if you do a big favour)”, leaving everyone laughing.

About Shriya and Andrei's love story

For the uninitiated, Shriya Saran married Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 after years of dating. The couple first registered their marriage in Mumbai on March 12 and later held a private Hindu wedding ceremony in Udaipur on March 19, attended only by close family and friends, including actor Manoj Bajpayee. They welcomed their daughter in January 2021 and frequently share heartwarming family moments on social media.

Shriya's latest work

On the professional front, Shriya Saran was last seen in Teja Sajja’s Mirai. She recently appeared in the vibrant dance number Kanaga with Metro Shirish from the upcoming Tamil film Non Violence, starring Bobby Simha. Directed by Ananda Krishnan of Metro (2016) and Kodiyil Oruvan (2021) fame, the film is produced under AK Pictures by Lekha and features Aditi Balan, Adithya Kathir and Garuda Ram. Set in the 1990s, the story takes viewers into the gritty world of prison-life dynamics in Madurai.