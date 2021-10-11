Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev welcome their first baby: 'This is 2021’

Actor Shriya Saran who got married in 2018 to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev has now revealed in a video that the couple has welcomed their baby, earlier this year.

Shriya shared a 28 second long video on Roposo, where she was seen holding her baby while Andrei was enjoying a beverage. Soon, Shriya can be heard saying, “This is 2021,"after which a slide of throwback pictures from the time when Shriya was pregnant starts.

The couple met during a diving session in the Maldives and fell in love. After a whirlwind romance, the two tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. The close knit wedding only had Shriya's close friends and family members. Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi were the only two celebrities who made it to the wedding from the film industry.

Back in May 2021, Shriya took to social media to announce that she and her husband are relocating to India. The couple reached Mumbai in June and looked for new houses for a month. Andrei later took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with their belongings packed in cardboard boxes. He wrote, "Moving to Bandra (sic)." He also added a location stamp, which read, Bandra West. Shriya shared the post on her page. Earlier this year, the couple made headlines when they visited the popular Tirumala temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The Manam actress took to her Instagram stories to share lovely photos.

South actress Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev visited the Tirumala temple

Andrei is an established Tennis player and also a Businessman. He has a chain of restaurants that serve organic food and he has also won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award in 2015.

On the work front, Shriya will be seen next in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR which will release on January 7, 2022.