Shruti Haasan: People think vaccination means we can’t get Covid-19, but it only reduces the symptoms

Actor Shruti Haasan has recently recovered from Covid-19, and she says she is now working on regaining her health and stamina steadily.

“During my recovery period, I have realised that I was as careful as one can possibly be, but still contracted it after two years of avoiding it. And that it’s very much out there. We have to be responsible about it and continue to be careful about it. Because it is not something to be taken lightly,” says the actor, who tested positive for the virus in the last week of February after dodging it for two years.

Talking about her battle with the virus she adds, “Also, I think people think vaccination means we can’t get Covid. But that’s not true. It only reduces the symptoms”.

Haasan plans to regain her health steadily, and mentions, “There are ways to get better post recovery, but I don’t think pushing through it is the way. You have to allow your body to heal”.

Looking back at her recovery phase, she shares that she experienced the usual symptoms including fever and body ache.

“The recovery was slow but was good. Now, after two years of being amid the pandemic, I anyway regularly take tests for safety and shoots. And it was during one of those tests when I found out that I was positive for Covid-19,” shares the actor, who spent her time in isolation by binge watching and talking to family and friends through phone.

When it comes to work, the actor, who was last seen in web series Bestseller, is busy with Salaar.

“I was really hoping that my character in Bestseller would translate to the audience as well. Now, I am genuinely overwhelmed to hear that it has,” she says, adding that she mostly doesn’t read news about herself.

“I would rather go by what people, who are viewing the product, and say something about it. I mean it is constructive criticism. I always take it into consideration. I never want to take it to heart when someone has something negative to say, but if that constructive criticism, then I love to use it to build myself up,” she wraps up.