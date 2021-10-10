Shruti Haasan reveals how Kamal Haasan and Sarika reacted to her going to therapy: ‘Why, what did we do?’

Actor Shruti Haasan, who has been open about her mental health issues, opened up about her parents’ reaction to her going to therapy. She is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

Shruti said in an interview that they asked her ‘what did we do’ when she told them about it. “Of course, all parents take it personally first. My parents are extremely liberal and evolved and they understood, of course, therapy is fabulous. But I need therapy? ‘Why, what did we do?’ You take it personally,” she told Pinkvilla.

Shruti said that if someone suggests going to couples therapy to work on the relationship, their partner thinks ‘what did I mess up?’. “I think that happens even with parents and it’s so much about saying, ‘We all contribute equally to messing up and fixing things’, and it is about saying, ‘I need this’. Even with my parents, I was like, ‘I need this, it’s not about you, I am not asking you to go for therapy, I am going for therapy’,” she said, adding that Kamal and Sarika ‘were very supportive’.

In 2009, Shruti made her Bollywood debut with Luck, which also starred Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and others. She has starred in a number of Hindi films such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back and Behen Hogi Teri. She is also a prominent name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with hits such as Balupu, Srimanthudu and Vedalam.

Also read | Shruti Haasan reveals she used to sing at a restaurant in Mumbai: ‘Nobody knew who I was’

Shruti told Hindustan Times in May that she was scared to resume shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic but she did not have an option as she had bills to pay. “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me,” she said.

Shruti’s next release will be Salaar opposite Prabhas. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel and touted to be an action entertainer, will release on April 14, 2022.