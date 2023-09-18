Shruti Hassan gets irritated as a man follows her at Mumbai airport. Watch

Shruti Haasan got irritated when a man continued to follow her and eventually approached her at the Mumbai airport recently. She looked worried at first when she realised that someone was following her but soon, Shruti got angry at the person. (Also read| Sridevi to Shruti Haasan: What south Indian heroines said about working in Bollywood)

A man follows Shruti

A man followed Shruti Haasan on the airport and she was quite disturbed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a paparazzi video, Shruti was seen walking fast as she kept turning back and checking something. She asked the paps a few times, "Who is he?" Later, she tried to avoid an encounter with the person and walked in different a direction. Toward the end of the video, a man was seen approaching Shruti and she immediately stepped back. With an irritated look on her face, Shruti said, "I don't know who you are, sir!"

Boyfriend receives Shruti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another paparazzi video, Shruti was seen walking happily toward her car as her boyfriend, doodle artist Shantanu Hazarika greeted her and helped her board the vehicle. Shruti was in an all-black attire when she arrived at the airport.

Shruti was coming back from Dubai when she encountered the ugly incident. She attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). The event started on September 15 and concluded on September 16.

Shruti's recent projects

Earlier this year, Shruti was seen in two Telugu hits. These include Veera Simha Reddy in which she featured opposite Nadamuri Balakrishna, and Waltair Veerayya which featured her alongside Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Next up, Shruti has Prashant Neel's Salaar Part 1 slated for release soon. Prabhas will star in the lead role in the film which also features Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao in important roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Salaar will release in five Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film was initially slated for a September 28 release in theatres worldwide but has been postponed. Announcing the delay, the production house Hombale Films said in a statement, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. #SalaarComingSoon."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.