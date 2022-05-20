Shweta Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan’s witty take on dad Amitabh Bachchan’s rare photo: ‘Such a wise guy’

Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday to share an unseen childhood picture, in which she is seen sitting on the lap of her father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. Quoting lines from Isaac Newton, she captioned it, “Standing on the shoulders of giants”. While the throwback photo has earned praises from many celebrities, her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan thinks otherwise. (Also read: Shweta Bachchan shares pic of Jaya Bachchan from NCC days and a rare goofy one)

In the comment section, Abhishek pulled Shweta’s leg and pointed out, “But you’re sitting. Ok bye”. Responding to this, Shweta sarcastically called him a ‘wise guy’ and added, “Look Ma such a wise guy!” “It’s a quote by Newton and I know better than to mess with the Og’s,” she further added. Their comments left Angad Bedi in splits, who joined the banter, and agreed with Abhishek. “The caption just didn't ‘sit’ here Shweta,” he commented with laughing emojis.

Shweta Bachchan's recent post on Instagram.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta often shares old family pictures on Instagram. She married her husband, businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple share two children, Navya and Agastya Nanda. While Navya has reportedly decided to join her father’s business, Agastya, will be following in the footsteps of his grandfather Amitabh, and uncle Abhishek and joining the film industry.

Agastya will be making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie, The Archies. He will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor. After the makers had unveiled the first look, Shweta gave a shout-out to the film's makers and wrote, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in". “This is their story,” she added to the teaser.

The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023.

