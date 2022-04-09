Shweta Bachchan shares pic of Jaya Bachchan from her NCC days and a rare goofy one too. See here

On Jaya Bachchan's 74th birthday, her daughter Shweta Bachchan shared her photos on Instagram. Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor and other actors also wished Jaya in the comments section of the video. Shweta's brother actor Abhishek Bachchan also penned a heartfelt message for Jaya on Instagram. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan video calls Jaya Bachchan on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda wish her with old pics)

Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote, “Mother, may you always smile like you’ve made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour.”

Neha Dhupia commented, “Happy happy happy birthday Jaya aunty.” Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Jaya Aunty." Shweta's brother-in-law actor Kunal Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared an old picture of Jaya as she posed for the camera. In the monochrome photo, Jaya was seen looking sideways and smiling for the camera. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you. (red heart emoji)."

Navya also wished Jaya on her Instagram Stories. Sharing an old picture of Jaya, Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nani (grandma) (red heart emoji)."

Actor Katrina Kaif also shared a photo of Jaya and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the most loveliest Jaya Bachchan.”

Katrina Kaif wishes Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh also penned a heartfelt birthday message for Jaya on her birthday. He revealed on his blog that he also wished her via a video call. He wrote, "...past the midnight hour and the FT with wife to wish her birthday 9th April and to admire the modern technology that allows us the benefit of seeing and hearing in real-time..." He added, "Pensive at times to think of the loss of opportunity in travel to meet dear ones soon .. but shall give the patience and all shall work out soon ..."

Jaya last appeared in Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Ki and Ka in 2016. She will be seen next in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

