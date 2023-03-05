Shweta Bachchan says she's been ‘tougher’ with daughter Navya than son Agastya: 'She has a lot of my mom in her'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan recently admitted to not being ‘even handed’ while raising her kids--daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. While she called Navya ‘naïve’, Shweta described Agastya as ‘old school.’ She asserted that she had to be tougher with Navya as the world isn't easy for women, but added that Navya had her choice to live life in her own way. Also read: Navya Nanda says mom asks her to look after guests, not her brother

Shweta Bachchan also recalled her disagreement with Navya when her daughter opted for belly piercing. In the same conversation, she also reasoned why she feels Navya is a lot like her mother, Jaya Bachchan. Jaya is known for speaking her mind.

Talking to Barkha Dutt, Shweta Bachchan was asked if she has been harsh on Navya. She admitted and said, “I’ve been tougher on Navya, because I feel the world isn’t easy on women, and you have to be that much stronger, and that much more vigilant and careful. Not about deadlines or stuff like that. Also, their personalities are very different. I would like to think that Agastya’s an old soul. Navya is a little naive, and I’m a little more non-trusting of certain friends and relationships. I would be a little careful about (things), and talk to her about… Of course, she has the liberty to live her life the way she wants.”

“The only time we had a really big disagreement about something she wanted to do, and I really vetoed it in a really strong way was the belly piercing… She had it done, and I just removed it,” Shweta recalled while Navya burst out laughing. She added, “I think Navya has a lot of my mother in her. She has a lot of conviction, and it’s not easy to shake that. She’s passionate about a lot of causes, and is vocal about them. She’s comfortable about coming on stage and talking about things she believes in than someone like me; I’m very shy, and not good at all this.”

Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Shweta got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and welcomed Navya in 1997 and son Agastya Nanda in 2000. Last year, Navya launched her podcast, What The Hell Navya. On the other hand, Agastya will be making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies.

