Shweta Tiwari showers love on daughter Palak Tiwari's photoshoot pics, calls her 'world's most beautiful girl'

Actor Shweta Tiwari on Wednesday showered love on her daughter Palak Tiwari's latest post. Taking to Instagram, Palak shared candid pictures of herself with different expressions.

In the photos, Palak Tiwari wore a light green floral dress as she sat on a white backdrop sheet. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. Palak captioned the post, "Dreaming of Utopia. And happiest to be back with the dream team."

Reacting to the post, Shweta commented, "World's most beautiful girl!!!" followed by a bunch of grinning faces with star eyes emojis. Palak responded to her comment with "Junior yar," followed by a crying face emoji. Amit Khanna, the photographer behind the pictures, wrote, "The prettiest girl ever." Palak replied, "Hey love you you’re the best."





Palak regularly shares her pictures and videos on Instagram from shoots. Unlike her mother Shweta, Palak opted to make her debut on the big screen. She will be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film is a horror thriller directed by Vishal Mishra and presented by Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment along with Prernaa V Arora’s Mandiraa Entertainment.

Earlier this month in an interview with Hindustan Times, Palak had said, “I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own."

Speaking on her debut film, Palak had said, “The feeling of shooting debut film is out of the world. I am very excited as the genre is so different. I can’t divulge details but it’s about this sweet girl who had something horrible happened to her and I am sure girls will surely relate to her.”