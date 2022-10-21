Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes as paps tease him about Navya Nanda at Diwali party: 'Woh aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na'

Siddhant Chaturvedi attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Thursday. At the Bollywood party, paparazzi teased Siddhant about his rumored girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. In videos shared on social media, the actor could be seen blushing as he entered the fashion designer’s home, where guests like Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others also joined him for the festivities. Also read: Navya Nanda shares pics from Japan, fans ask ‘where is Siddhant Chaturvedi?’

When Siddhant Chaturvedi made a solo appearance and made his way to the party after posing for pictures, a paparazzo teased the actor about his rumoured girlfriend, and said, “Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Navya is coming, please wait).” The actor, who was dressed in a beige kurta pyjama, folded his hands and smiled awkwardly as he looked back at the paparazzi before walking inside the party venue.

In another clip from the Diwali party that was shared online, Navya, who was dressed in a red and golden ethnic outfit, was also teased about Siddharth. As Navya posed for the paparazzi along with her friend and actor Shanaya Kapoor, she blushed and the two left midway, when a paparazzo said, “Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone was waiting for you).”

Rumours of the actor dating Navya have been doing the rounds for a few months now. While neither of them has commented on the relationship speculations, they often make news with their subtle hints on social media.

Previously, Navya had shared pictures with noodles from Japan during a visit to the country. It read, “Made some noodles today.” On the same day, Siddhant dropped a video from his vanity van and wrote, “Her noodles.” Fans noticed the similarities between their posts and flooded their comments section with each other’s names. Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter had also commented on Siddhant's post, “Who is this mystery woman?”

Siddhant was last seen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan. He will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is set to be released on November 4. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.

