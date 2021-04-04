Siddhant Chaturvedi choke-slams Shakun for not revealing movie title: 'We’ll just call it Shakun Batra’s next, I guess'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a video of himself attacking director Shakun Batra. Siddhant is disappointed in Shakun for not having revealed the title of their upcoming film.

The video showed Siddhant in a white shirt and black pants, talking with Shakun, who wore a pink shirt and green shorts. The thought bubbles over their heads showed Siddanth asking Shakun to reveal their movie's name. But Shakun didn't seem to have finalised it yet. Angry at his response, the actor picked Shakun up and threw him on a large bean bag. In retaliation, Shakun kicked him in the crotch.

Sharing the video, Siddhant wrote, "Another failed attempt. Till then we’ll just call it Shakun Batra’s next, I guess..." Katrina Kaif, who will be seen with Siddhant in Phone Bhoot, wrote "Oh no." Siddhant's fans also demanded the title, "We wantttt title ! Please," wrote one. "Yess we want the title," commented another.

'Shakun Batra's next', as it is currently called, also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The crew shot the movie in Goa after lockdown and then in Mumbai.

Speaking about the movie, Deepika had told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships."