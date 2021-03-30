Ananya Panday's expressions while talking to Siddhant Chaturvedi are unmissable, Deepika Padukone also spotted. See pics

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were photographed on the sets of Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie. The trio has been shooting for it for a while now. In pictures shared by a paparazzo, Deepika was seen in a conversation with the crew of the movie. The actor sported an all-black ensemble. Ananya, on the other hand, was deeply involved in a conversation with Siddhant.

Ananya and Siddhant were seen taking a walk and engaging in a chat, and she was evidently taken aback by something he said. Her face couldn't hide her thoughts. It isn't clear if the two were rehearsing a scene or were engaging in a personal chat. The duo was surrounded by crew members and sipped on coffee while they chatted.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday on the sets of Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie. (Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday star in Shakun Batra's next.(Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's movie.(Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone on the sets of Shakun Batra's next. (Varinder Chawla)

This is the first time that the three stars are working together in a movie. Speaking about the project with Hindustan Times, Deepika had said that it is a domestic noir. "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms," she had said.

Deepika has a few other projects in the pipeline as well. This includes '83, where she plays Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife; Pathan, which has her reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham; and Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

Ananya, on the other hand, has Liger in the making. The actor has been cast opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, Siddhant, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has Bunty Aur Babli 2, set to release this year, and Phone Bhoot in the pipeline.

