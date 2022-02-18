Siddhant Chaturvedi on Deepika Padukone being judged for her clothes during Gehraiyaan events: ‘I was really furious’

Siddhant Chaturvedi responded to Deepika Padukone being judged for her outfits during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. He appeared to be responding to the comments of social media influencer Freddy Birdy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Freddy seemingly took a dig at the outfits of the female stars of Gehraiyaan and wrote in an Instagram post, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches.” In his caption, he said that ‘necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan’.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant was asked about women being ‘reduced to their clothes’ and how it happened during the promotions of Gehraiyaan as well. “Yeah, it was very upsetting. I know what you are talking about. And it’s stupid, yaar. Plug in Sher Aaya Sher’s five verses in it. I was really furious because at this stage, where we have progressed, it’s 2022 and as you say, ‘Kandhe se kandhe mila ke chaliye (men and women should be equal)’,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This film is obviously led by Deepika and the way they put it and they write about it, I mean… Can you not see beyond that? Can you not see the strength of a woman? You cannot see the talent? You are just seeing that. It’s her choice, right? Whatever anybody likes to wear, unke upar hona chahiye na (it should be up to them, right)? It’s a free country. But just to pick these things out, I think it’s really lame and not in good taste. It’s really sad. Kya kar sakte hai (What can we do)? It’s their problem, it’s in their head, so can’t help it,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi says uncle called after seeing kiss with Deepika Padukone, asked if lips really touched

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa along with Siddhant and Deepika. The film released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON