Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls his terrible first audition: ‘Kaafi gaali padi’

Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about his struggle period and revealed that his first-ever audition was awful. He said that he knew nothing about camera placement or how things worked.

In an interview, Siddhant said that one of his theatre friends was going to audition for an advertisement, so he decided to tag along and try his luck too. However, he bombed it.

“Pehla audition bohot bura hua. Camera mein dekhne bhi nahi aata tha mujhe, kaise kya karna hai aur kaafi gaali padi. Uske baad maine thaan li ki kuch karke rahunga. Phir main roz Aram Nagar-Versova circuit mein ghoomne laga (My first audition was terrible. I didn’t even know how to look at the camera or do anything else. I was criticised a lot. After that, I was determined to succeed, so I started doing the rounds of the Aram Nagar-Versova circuit),” he told Mashable India.

Siddhant started his acting career with web series such as Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge. He made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Though he only had a supporting part, he became an overnight sensation after the release of the film.

On Friday, Siddhant saw the release of Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. In an interview with ANI, he said that shooting for the film helped him grow and overcome his fears.

“Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself,” he said.

“I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that’s what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality,” he added. His upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot and Yudhra.

