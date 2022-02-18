Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he once landed at fake audition for sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's Josh: 'Stood in line all day'

Siddhant Chaturvedi may have a stable career post the success of Gully Boy and now Gehraiyaan but there was a time when the actor did the usual rounds of auditions in Mumbai, like many other struggling actors. In fact, he once landed up and spent all day at a fake audition too.

In a recent interaction with his co-stars from Gehraiyaan--Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa--and director Shakun Batra, Siddhant revealed that he had once spent an entire day at a fake audition for a supposed sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 superhit Josh.

In a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel Cyrus Says, Siddhant recounted, "I have auditioned for Josh 2. for Eagle Gang." When the other cast members were amused, the actor explained, "This was some four years back. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what was happening. They said it was an audition for Josh 2 and they are looking for Bichhoo Gang's new leader or something. I stood in that line for the whole day. My turn didn't come."

The actor then added that when he returned to the spot the following morning, he discovered it was all fake. "Next day, I was the first one to go there," he said, adding, "There was nobody and it was shut. I asked when it was opening and they said it was all fake. Josh 2 ban hi nahi rahi (Josh 2 isn't being made)."

Josh, starring Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh, and Sharad Kapoor, was a box office success. The film was loosely based on the Hollywood musical West Side Story and was among the highest grossing films of 2000. No sequel was ever officially announced however.

Siddhant was last seen on screen in the recently released Gehraiyaan. The actor will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and in Yudhra opposite Malavika Mohanan.

