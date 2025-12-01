Siddhant Chaturvedi wows fans as ‘rebel of Indian cinema’ V Shantaram in powerful first look from biopic

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to entertain the audience with legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram's biopic. The makers of the film released the first look poster of the actor as V. Shantaram on social media, and the fans can't stop gushing about his transformation. Siddhant Chaturvedi to lead legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram's biopic.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look poster from V. Shantaram's biopic

On Monday, Camera Take Films shared the poster of Siddhant's look s V. Shantaram and wrote, "The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs, On the Big Screen." In the poster, Siddhant is seen wearing a white dhoti kurta with a brown blazer, standing proudly with the camera beside him. The actor had earlier called it "the most defining moment of my journey so far."

Fans were quick to react to the poster. One of the comments read, “Got goosebumps seeing Siddhant's transformation.” Another wrote, “Looking so good.” Another wrote, “Wohoooooo this is crazzy.” Another commented, “Finally, a role that lets Siddhant shine.”

Talking about portraying V. Shantaram, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Portraying V. Shantaram ji is one of the greatest honours of my life. The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt. He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema; he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance. It’s a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life.”

Director Abhijeet Shirish Despande talked about making this biopic and added, “V. Shantaram has been a huge source of inspiration for me as a filmmaker. His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour, and I hope we do justice to the man behind the legend. With this first poster, we are sharing a glimpse of that journey, with Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into a role we always believed he was meant to play.”

About V. Shantaram's biopic

The historical biopic showcases the colourful life and cinematic genius of one of India’s most visionary storytellers. Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film traces his remarkable journey from the silent era to the advent of sound and, eventually, colour. Presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions, V. Shantaram is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde. The film's release date has not been announced yet.