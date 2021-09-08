Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Siddhanth Kapoor: It will be a challenge to get audience back to cinemas

Siddhanth Kapoor notes that someone had to start with the release of films in cinemas because that’s the only way things can even begin to go near normalcy.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Siddhanth Kapoor’s film Chehre released theatrically recently

Yes, cinemas have reopened and films are releasing but the audience is still on the fence about going to theatres, feels Siddhanth Kapoor.

The actor, who films Chehre was a theatrical release says, that it will take another year at least to get people to watch movies in cinemas in full capacity.

“Of course the audience is not (ready) and it is valid. It will be a challenge to get them back to cinemas. I don’t think people are going to go and watch films in huge numbers in the next six months. I don’t think it is going to be full capacity in the next one year,” shares Kapoor.

The 37-year-old further adds that the impact of the pandemic will linger for a long time and resuming normalcy will take a while.

“It is a very bad pandemic that has hit everyone. People are going through a lot of issues. Honestly for me going to cinemas and all does not make any sense right now because we need to get ourselves vaccinated. We need to be careful for the next one year for sure. This virus will mutate more and it is not going to be easy,” he cautions.

But despite the fear among people, Kapoor notes that someone had to start with the release of films in cinemas because that’s the only way things can even begin to go near normalcy.

“Cinemas had to reopen. Chahe zyada audience ho ya na ho, we have to slowly start normal lives again,” Kapoor adds.

He is happy that both BellBottom and Chehre took that step.

“The most gutsy and bold people of the industry, the two warriors of the industry Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan did it. We needed to pout an accelerator and BellBottom and we followed with Chehre. We took a good stand, Amit uncle and our producer. They stuck by their decision and now it released in cinemas. Now people will see this and get that confidence to release their films too. It is a great start,” he ends.

