Siddhanth Kapoor refused to show rock star character doing drugs in film as it would 'send bad message', says director

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested in Bengaluru on Monday on charges of consumption of narcotics at a party. He has now been released on bail. Writer-director Sarim Momin, who directed Siddhanth in two unreleased films, said that the news about his drug use is out of character for Siddhanth. Also Read| From Siddhanth Kapoor to Aryan Khan and Rhea Chakraborty: Celebs quizzed over alleged involvement in drugs cases

Sarim described Siddhanth as a 'thorough gentleman' as he expressed surprise at his arrest over drug consumption. Sarim also recalled that Siddhanth even refused to show his character using drugs to prevent sending out a wrong message to the audience.

He told ETimes, "Once I was discussing a character with him (which I had cast him for) and we were brainstorming about the traits. The character was supposed to be of a rock star who are stereotypically known to be 'high.' It was Siddhant who had said 'Let's not unnecessarily show my character as someone who does drugs. It doesn't send out a good message sir.'"

Sarim added, "As a director I've never experienced anything with Siddhanth that I'm reading about him today. He's the most professional man I know and a thorough gentleman." Sarim has directed Siddhanth in Khabees, which also features Tanisha Mukherjee and Bharat Dhabolkar, and another film ASEQ, which stars Siddhanth alongside Vardhan Puri, Sonnalli Seygall, and Adi Chugh.

Bengaluru Police said on Monday that it's confirmed that Siddhanth took drugs, as he tested positive in the blood test report. However, Siddhanth's father Shakti Kapoor couldn't believe the reports, and told HT City soon after news of his arrest broke out, “Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true.”

