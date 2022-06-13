From Siddhanth Kapoor to Aryan Khan and Rhea Chakraborty: Celebs quizzed over alleged involvement in drugs cases

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, son of Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor, has been detained in Bengaluru following a police raid at a rave party in a hotel. However, this is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has found themselves under investigation over their alleged involvement with drugs. Several celebrities have been interrogated in such cases. Here's a look at all the controversial drugs cases in Bollywood, many of which ended up in celebrities' favour. Also Read| EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Kapoor says son Siddhanth has only been detained, not arrested after testing positive for drugs

1. Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Sushant Singh Rajput's unexpected death in June 2020, several Bollywood celebrities including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were brought in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over alleged drug abuse and procurement claims. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor also had to face NCB's interrogation as a part of the case but were not charged. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Gabriella Demetriades were also summoned but let go.

Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were investigated by NCB after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Meanwhile, Rhea was arrested by NCB on September 8, 2020, over allegations that she and her brother had procured marijuana to be supplied to Sushant, though she was not found to have consumed or possessed any narcotic substance. She was released on bail on October 7 after spending nearly a month in pretrial confinement. She has not been yet given a clean chit in the matter.

2. Aryan Khan

Another major drug controversy that rocked Bollywood was the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. The 24-year-old was arrested by NCB following a raid on a cruise outside Mumbai in October last year. He was kept in custody for almost a month before being granted bail. He was finally given a clean chit last month as the NCB chargesheet did not mention him as an accused. Many celebrities came forward in Aryan's support and said he was being targeted for being the son of a popular actor.

3. Prateik Babbar

The actor, son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil, opened up about his battle with addiction in 2020. He confessed that his first run-in with drugs was when he was just 13, and he struggled with substance abuse until he went to rehab.

Aryan Khan, Fardeen Khan, Prateik Babbar, Armaan Kohli, Sanjay Dutt, and Siddhanth Kapoor made headlines for involvement in drug cases.

4. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was arrested for possession of drugs in 1982, and has been open about his struggle with substance abuse. He admitted that he was addicted for several years, and had to go to America for rehabilitation. He revealed in multiple interviews that he was given a list of drugs at the centre to reveal which ones he had taken, and he ticked all of them.

5. Fardeen Khan

The actor, who will soon make his comeback to Bollywood after a long break of 12 years, was arrested in Mumbai in 2001 for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine. The charges were dropped in 2012 and he was granted immunity in the case after he underwent a de-addiction programme at KEM Hospital, on the condition that the immunity would be withdrawn if he was found to be in possession of drugs again.

6. Armaan Kohli

The actor and Bigg Boss alum was arrested in August 2021 after drugs were recovered from his residence during an NCB raid. The officials reportedly recovered a small quantity of cocaine and found the actor in an inebriated condition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON