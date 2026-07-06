Satluj row: Anurag Basu says he never thought Honey Trehan would face what Jafar Panahi faced in Iran

Anurag Basu took to his X account and wrote, “#Satluj I never thought a day would come when Honey Trehan would face what Jafar Panahi faced in Iran.”

Satluj arrived on ZEE5 India on July 3, only to be taken down two days later, leaving many viewers surprised. Actor Diljit Dosanjh even urged those who had already downloaded the film to share it with others, saying it now belongs to the audience. Amid this, writer-director Anurag Basu has expressed his opinion on the issue, comparing the setback that Honey is facing with Iranian director Jafar Panahi, who is sentenced to a year in prison.

Anurag has made several feature films in Hindi, including Gangster, Barfi!, Ludo and last year's Metro in Dino.

About Panahi's sentence in Iran In 2025, Iran sentenced Palme d'Or-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi in absentia to one year in prison and a travel ban over "propaganda activities" against the country. The sentence includes a two-year travel ban and prohibition of Panahi from membership in any political or social groups, lawyer Mostafa Nili told AFP, adding that they would file an appeal. He won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize last year for It Was Just an Accident, a film in which five ex-inmates contemplate whether to exact revenge on a man they believe to be their former jailer.

In 2010, Panahi was banned from making movies and from leaving the country after supporting mass anti-government protests a year earlier and making a series of films that critiqued the state of modern Iran. Convicted of "propaganda against the system", he was sentenced to six years in jail but served only two months behind bars before being released on bail.