Shruti Haasan backs Kamal Haasan's take on talking to friends instead of ChatGPT: ‘Water wasted for each question’

Actor Kamal Haasan recently spoke about the impact of AI on water resources at a college during the Nayagan Fest. The actor remarked that people must relearn to talk to friends rather than asking ChatGPT everything. His daughter, Shruti Haasan, seemed to agree as she reshared the video of his speech. Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan spoke out against AI recently.

Shruti Haasan agrees with Kamal Haasan’s take on AI At a Tamil Nadu college, Kamal addressed the students on stage and spoke about AI. He said, “Now, when you use AI, more electricity is generated for it to process. Remember that every time you ask a question, a tumbler of water is wasted. Every time you use ChatGPT, it uses water. The more questions you ask it, the more water you waste.”

He also suggested that people must instead talk to their friends, stating, “Ask only the necessary questions. Otherwise, ask the friend next door. There are probably a few people who know more than it does. You shouldn’t think that I am the only one talking. I am not ChatGPT, I don’t know everything. I have the courage to say I don’t know.”

Shruti reposted a video of Kamal saying the same on her Instagram stories, adding the ‘100’ emoji to clearly agree with him. The actor also re-shared a post that read ‘The truth about AI’s water use might surprise you,’ which compared how much water AI uses compared to farming. Another video shows a guitarist showing off her skills with the caption reading, “Follow if you still value skill. Over AI.”