Shruti Haasan backs Kamal Haasan's take on talking to friends instead of ChatGPT: ‘Water wasted for each question’
Kamal Haasan spoke at a college fest recently about AI and the water wastage that occurs due to its usage. His daughter, Shruti, agreed with his take.
Actor Kamal Haasan recently spoke about the impact of AI on water resources at a college during the Nayagan Fest. The actor remarked that people must relearn to talk to friends rather than asking ChatGPT everything. His daughter, Shruti Haasan, seemed to agree as she reshared the video of his speech.
Shruti Haasan agrees with Kamal Haasan’s take on AI
At a Tamil Nadu college, Kamal addressed the students on stage and spoke about AI. He said, “Now, when you use AI, more electricity is generated for it to process. Remember that every time you ask a question, a tumbler of water is wasted. Every time you use ChatGPT, it uses water. The more questions you ask it, the more water you waste.”
He also suggested that people must instead talk to their friends, stating, “Ask only the necessary questions. Otherwise, ask the friend next door. There are probably a few people who know more than it does. You shouldn’t think that I am the only one talking. I am not ChatGPT, I don’t know everything. I have the courage to say I don’t know.”
Shruti reposted a video of Kamal saying the same on her Instagram stories, adding the ‘100’ emoji to clearly agree with him. The actor also re-shared a post that read ‘The truth about AI’s water use might surprise you,’ which compared how much water AI uses compared to farming. Another video shows a guitarist showing off her skills with the caption reading, “Follow if you still value skill. Over AI.”
Kamal Haasan in the past about AI
Kamal went to the US in 2024 to start a 90-day AI course, of which he reportedly attended 45 days due to work commitments. He told India Today in 2025 that once he joined the course, he felt the technology was ‘beyond all of us’. He said, “I went to the US with the intention of learning AI. But, it's beyond me and beyond all of us. I feel we shouldn't touch it without proper understanding. When it comes to cinema visuals, it's at a nascent stage. It's a broad spectrum. AI will be there in your life, my life and everyone else's. It's like our computer. That's how I think. We should not feel threatened by AI.”
Last seen in the 2025 Mani Ratnam film Thug Life, Kamal has a film with Rajinikanth lined up, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has a film with the fight-master duo Anbariv. Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in 2025 and in a special number in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor this year. She has Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Train lined up for release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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