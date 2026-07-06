Alpha box office collection day 4 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film faces Monday heat, earns ₹1 crore so far

Alpha box office collection day 4 (updated live): Alpha, the latest instalment in the YRF spyverse, was released in theatres last Friday. Reactions to the action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles were lukewarm, and yet, the film managed to stay strong in the opening weekend. Can the film sustain the same momentum on its first Monday? Let's take a look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are X-Women, but Uday Chopra's story lacks the X-Factor) Alpha box office collection day 4 (updated live): Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the film.

Alpha box office update at 7 PM The latest update from Sacnilk states that Alpha collected ₹1.89 crore by 7 PM on Monday. It is the film's lowest single-day haul so far, taking the India total to ₹35.89 crore. Given that it's a Monday, collections were expected to dip, but should show more growth as the final number comes in later tonight. Alpha made an opening-day haul of ₹9.25 crore and went on to show growth over the weekend, earning ₹11.5 crore and ₹13.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Alpha has seen the lowest opening weekend for the YRF Spyverse so far. The other films in the franchise, including War 2, Pathaan and Tiger 3, have crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Alia's last release, the 2024 release Jigra, collected ₹1.65 crore on its 4th day. Alpha has managed to beat Jigra's haul by the end of Monday.

About Alpha Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, making it the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to be led by two women. It began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and has since expanded to include Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025). Alpha has been written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It includes a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role from the War films.

After release, filmmaker Karan Johar defended the film's box office pull amid criticism online. “The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!” he noted.