Siddharth alleges his parents were harassed at airport for 20 minutes: 'They talked to us in Hindi'

Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame has said he and his parents were recently harassed by the security officials at the Madurai airport. He said despite being asked to talk in English, they continued to talk with them in Hindi. He shared a picture from the airport on his Instagram Stories and talked about his experience. He added that when they protested against them, they said, "In India, this is how it is." Also read: Katrina Kaif asked to stop by airport security as she goes on vacay with Vicky Kaushal

Sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, Siddharth wrote, "Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English." He accidentally tagged CRPF instead of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) in the post.

Siddharth shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Siddharth was seen in a web series Escaype Live on Disney+ Hotstar this year. It revolved around the dark side of social media and also starred Jaaved Jaaferi.

Siddharth was part of a controversy in January when he was booked by the cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police over his tweet against ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. A case was registered under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police official told PTI. He later issued a public apology, calling his comment a "rude joke" and admitted that he could not "justify my tone and words."

Siddharth had replied to Saina Nehwal's tweet on PM Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab but his tweet drew much flak for being ‘sexist’. The National Commission for Women (NCW) even asked Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

Siddharth has worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He is known for his role alongside Aamir Khan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti. He will now be seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Nedumudi Venu, Sudeep, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

