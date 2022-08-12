Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fulfil fans' wishes of seeing them together; recall how they first met

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fulfiled their fan's wishes of seeing them together as they celebrated one year of the release of their film Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara went live on Instagram from his house on Friday evening, and recalled the memories they made during the filming of Shershaah. Also Read| Kiara tells Sidharth 'tu baatein to badi badi karta tha'

As he had promised to fans earlier in the day, Sidharth went live from his Instagram account at 6 pm, a while after Kiara Advani was clicked by the paparazzi entering his house. After talking to his fans alone for a few minutes and thanking them for the love given to Shershaah, he invited Kiara to join him on Instagram Live. Kiara, who was in another room at his house, tuned in from her handle and they spoke about Shershaah memories.

During the chat, Sidharth and Kiara recalled how they first met at a party where they were invited by Karan Johar five years ago. Sidharth told Kiara about Shershaah at the party, and later played B Praak's song Mann Bharya for her, which was later included in the film. Kiara was finalised to play Dimple Cheema in Shershaah much later, and had not even informed Sidharth (though he already knew) when she went for the script reading.

The two also recalled some of the fun memories they shared while filming Shershaah. They recalled that a scene in the biopic, in which Sidharth's Vikram Batra proposes to his girlfriend Dimple, had to be reshot in Chandigarh because of bad lighting. Sidharth shared that while Kiara was on a strict diet at the time, he convinced her to try a lot of delicacies. He said, "I have brought some amazing flavours to your life and changed your palate," and she replied, "My entire palate has changed since the shoot, thanks to you."

Recalling a road trip they had taken to Vikram Batra's home town Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, in the early days of their meeting, Sidharth said, "We went to a monastery in Palampur soon after we met. I forced her to cheat on her diet at a Dhaba where I was gobbling food that contained a lot of ghee and oil." Kiara recalled that it was a six-hour drive to the monastery, at which point Sidharth sweetly said to her, "Maybe I didn't mind the drive because you were there." As Kiara argued that there was nothing like that at that point, Sidharth insisted that he kept the feelings inside him. At one point, Kiara said, "Shershaah taught me a lot of things (including riding a scooty and Punjabi language). It was a very special film."

The two then decided to answer fan comments, many of which were asking them to get together for a film, and to get together in general. Sidharth said that he has to fulfil's fans' wishes of seeing them together, and walked out of his room to Kiara's room, where they both of them appeared in the same frame on their respective accounts. Answering fans' questions about if they will be seen together in a film again, Kiara said, "We are hoping to," and Sidharth added, "Maybe soon," before they concluded the Live.

Shershaah, which also starred Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt, and Sahil Vaid among others, released on Prime Video on August 12, 2012. The Dharma Productions film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War. He was awarded India's highest gallantry award the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

