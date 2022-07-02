Sidharth Malhotra bonds with Chris Pratt over desi food, tells him why he can't take ‘fart breaks’ in India. Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra interacted with Hollywood star Chris Pratt and talked about his ‘fart breaks’ on the sets of his recently released series, The Terminal List. His question left Chris in splits initially. Referring to a video of Chris from the sets, Sidharth said, “I thought that was fun.” (Also read: Kiara Advani reveals when she will address rumours about Sidharth Malhotra)

Chris Pratt, who claims to be a foodie, revealed that the fart breaks were due to his birthday treats. “It was my birthday week and my wife made me birthday cookies. You gotta do what you gotta do,” he told Sidharth. While Sidharth said that he wants to do the same in India, he quickly added that it might not be the best option for him.

“Maybe I am going to use it on my sets. It’s a problem in India that we have so many people around. Even if I step out there are like hundred people around,” responded Sidharth. “But that’s good you can blame somebody else,” added Chris to solve the actor’s problem. They interacted during a special video interaction, shared by YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video.

In the video, Sidharth and Chris talked about several topics, such as their love for fitness, Indian food and essaying roles of armed force officers. While Sidharth was seen as the Kargil war-hero Captain Vikram Batra in his hit film Shershaah, Chris essayed the role of US Navy SEAL James Reece in The Terminal List, released on July 1.

Before signing off, Chris promised to visit India and try Indian delicacies such as bheja fry. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. He also has Thank God and Yodha in the pipeline.

