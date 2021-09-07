Sidharth Malhotra butts in as Kapil Sharma flirts with Kiara Advani, leaves him stumped. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the guest stars on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Host Kapil Sharma could not help but flirt with Kiara but was left speechless as Sidharth interjected.

Kapil pointed out that Kiara previously came on his show with Akshay Kumar for the promotions of Laxmii, and this time, she was joined by Sidharth. “Aapko kabhi aisa milne ka mann ho, zaroori nahi hai kisi ko saath laana hai (If you feel like meeting me, it is not necessary to always bring someone along),” he told her.

Immediately, Sidharth interjected, “Bhaiyya ka hi ghar hai (It is your brother’s house, after all),” leaving Kiara in splits and Kapil speechless. Kiara reminded Kapil of his two children, Anayra and Trishaan, but he joked, “Bachche toh chhote-chhote hai, unko kya pata chalta hai (The kids are too young to realise any of this).”

Archana Puran Singh then mentioned Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath and he jokingly accused her of trying to cause problems in his marriage.

Sidharth and Kiara, who were recently seen together in Shershaah, are rumoured to be in a relationship with each other. While they have maintained that they are just close friends, they are often clicked by the paparazzi on dates and even rang in the New Year together in the Maldives.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kiara had said that Sidharth is ‘extremely driven and focused’ as an actor and does a lot of prep for a role, which is similar to the way she works. “As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around,” she had said.