Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani ‘Hey wifey’ in new ad, fans love their chemistry. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have featured in a new ad for a shopping website and its their chemistry which stands as the highlight of the commercial. It shows Sidharth greeting Kiara, “Hey wifey!” and her responding, “Hello husband!” The two have worked in one film together, Shershaah, and the new commercials shows them together on screen once again. Also read: Kiara Advani almost falls on Kareena Kapoor at event, Arjun Kapoor offers help. Watch

What's in the ad

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in stills from a new ad.

The video opens with the couple playing cards with few of their other friends but as opponents against each other. Impressed with Kiara's game, Sidharth Malhotra asks her, “Hey wifey, you are playing so well, are you booking a holiday with all the money?" Answering him, she says, “Hello Husband, yes and also ordering your new wardrobe during the new sale.”

The video ends with Kiara showing her cards after winning the game.

Fan reactions

Commenting on the same, a fan wrote, “Areee… In dono itna cute kiyun hayy (why are they so cute).” Another commented, “I like the way he says hello wifee, love it @sidmalhotra.” One more wrote, “You both look great as couple.” Many others also called them “cute couple” and “perfect couple” in the comments section.

Sidharth, Kiara's projects

Sidharth will now be seen in Yodha, set to release on December 8. He plays a soldier in the film. Talking about it, he had said in a statement, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

He will then be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, in which he would be seen as a police officer.

Kiara will be seen in Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. She is also reportedly also starring in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

