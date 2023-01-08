Sidharth Malhotra calls Rohit Shetty 'OG action master' as he resumes shoot after accident on Indian Police Force set

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who was recently injured during an accident on the sets of Indian Police Force, resumed shooting for the web series in Hyderabad. Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a short video to show how the director was back on set within the span of 12 hours and called him the "OG Action Master." (Also read: Rohit Shetty injures himself during shooting of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad, receives treatment)

Rohit Shetty gave an update on his health and took to Instagram to express gratitude to his fans and well wishers. "Another car topple... but this time with stitches on 2 fingers... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine...thank you so much for your love and concern. Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin Indian Police Force" captioned the director with a photo where he posed with actor Siddharth Malhotra and the rest of the crew members.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to Instagram to share an update about his director resuming the shoot even after getting injured, and shared a short video.

In the video he says, "Guys, we have the OG action master right here who after a very, very unfortunate incident yesterday is still back on set. Sir, how are you feeling?" To this Rohit Shetty, appears beside him with a bandaged hand and shares, "First I would like to thank you for all the concerns, the prayers and so many calls... kuch zyada nhi hua he, do ungli mein khali stitches lage he, that's it... (Nothing much has happened, I have got stitches on two of my fingers, that's it...)" To which Siddharth Malhotra responds saying that this all because of Rohit Sir, who is back within the span of 12 hours on set and continues to be the OG Rockstar for all of us.

He captioned video, "A true master leads by example . We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir , you are an inspiration to all of us. Love and respect."

Rohit Shetty sustained an injury on his hand during the shooting at the Ramoji Film City on Friday night. Rohit resumed his shooting 'shortly after the incident'. Indian Police Force marks the web series debut of Rohit. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. Indian Police Force also marks the web series debut of Sidharth. Previously, the team wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON