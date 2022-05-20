Sidharth Malhotra hugs rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening, fans say 'aww'. Watch

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 organised a star-studded screening of the film on Thursday. In a video shared online, Kiara Advani, who plays the lead in the film, is seen sharing a hug with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars actors Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kiara Advani is the new Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan is too afraid to deal with her. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video shared by a paparazzi account, Kiara is seen welcoming Sidharth. He later hugs her and as well as Kartik.

One Instagram user commented on a video from the screening, “Aww! Kiara blushed like a baby.” Another one said, “They both look adorable.” One user wrote, “Kiara is totally in love with Sid the way she look at him, her eyes on him only, so sweet." While one asked, “I want to know, nation wants to know, whom Kiara Advani is dating? Kartik or Sidharth?” another one said, “Their breakup was just a rumour," and “That's not what breakup looks like.” One fan wrote, “The amazing Shershaah jodi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara and Sidharth garnered praise for their 2021 film Shershaah. The rumoured couple has also been spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai, but since the last few weeks, rumours about their break-up started doing rounds on social media. The two actors have been rumoured to be in a relationship, but have neither denied nor confirmed the same.

Sidharth was applauded by fans and critics alike for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Kiara played his fiancee Dimple Cheema in the film.

Kiara and Sidharth reportedly celebrated New Years 2022 together, along with actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in Rajasthan. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in February, Sidharth was seen sharing a hug with Kiara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON