Sidharth Malhotra hurt on Indian Police Force set, shows his injury in selfie with Rohit Shetty

Sidharth Malhotra has had an injury on the set of Indian Police Force. He is currently filming for the Rohit Shetty series in Goa. The incident occurred on Sunday, as the actor was shooting an action sequence for the Amazon Prime Video series.

The actor revealed about his injury in an Instagram post. In a video that he shared from the Indian Police Force set, Sidharth was seen performing an action sequence, when he got hurt, while Rohit Shetty was seen directing him. Along with the video, the actor also shared a selfie, where he showed off the injury on his arm and posed with his director. “@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa,” he captioned the post.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra showed off his arm injury in a new Instagram photo.

Fans expressed their concern for Sidharth soon after he posted the photo and video from the Indian Police Force set in Goa. They also applauded him for his hard work and dedication. “Hard work never fails,” wrote a fan on his post, and another one commented, “The dedication and hard work will pay off!” One concerned fan asked the actor to be more careful, “This looks great but you better take care of yourself.”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty too shared a photo from the Goa shoot, where he was seen leaning down while trying to get a picture-perfect shot on his camera. "Goa...Action Mode!!! INDIAN POLICE FORCE," Rohit Shetty captioned his post.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared this photo from Goa on Instagram.

Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra are working together for the first time in the Amazon Prime Video series, Indian Police Force. It will also star actors Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Sidharth was also a part of Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 release, Shershaah, where he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war. Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

