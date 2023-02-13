Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor dazzle in shimmery sarees; share a hug. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception at St Regis, Mumbai on Sunday. From Alia Bhatt Kajol, Karan Johar to Disha Patani, Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal, several Bollywood celebrities attended the party in their fashionable best. Kareena Kapoor arrived at the party with Karan Johar and was later spotted greeting actor Shilpa Shetty in a rush as the paparazzi captured their brief encounter. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘MIL ka dil’ as actor runs to hug her at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception)

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the reception with Karan Johar. For the occasion she chose an off-white and pink embroidered saree with heavy earrings and finished the look with a neat bun. Meanwhile, Karan Johar wore a classic black suit and looked regal. Shilpa Shetty chose a shimmery silver saree-inspired outfit for the party and posed for the paparazzi in front of the entrance. It was at this moment when Kareena also seemed to make her way out of the reception party. As she spotted Shilpa at the entrance, she quickly rushed to greet her.

As a paparazzo account shared a video of the two on Instagram, fans speculated why Kareena was in such a hurry. "Why is Bebo (Kareena) in such a hurry?" wrote one user, while another commented, "They are always in some hurry even at a party." Some fans also loved their cute interaction, and left comments such as "beautiful," and "both looking so good!!"

Kiara wore a white and black gown for the reception, while Sidharth wore a black tuxedo. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who styled both Kiara and Sidharth for their wedding, took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others from the star-studded reception.

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7. Only a few celebrities had flown to Jaisalmer to attend their intimate wedding. Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among those who joined the couple for the lavish wedding. The couple hosted a reception in Delhi, before Sunday's Mumbai reception for their Bollywood friends.

