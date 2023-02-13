Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘MIL ka dil’ as actor runs to hug her at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception

Alia Bhatt attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday sans actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. As the actor spotted mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at the reception, she ran to give her a hug and the two went on to pose together for the paparazzi. Later, Neetu shared the video of their meeting on Instagram Stories and called Alia ‘MIL ki Dil (mother-in-law’s heart)." Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Inside pics with Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon

Alia was in a shimmery beige saree and little jewellery. Neetu Kapoor was in a red and green salwar suit. As soon as Alia spotted Neetu, she rushed to greet her. The two exchanged pleasantries and a warm hug before posing for the paparazzi with a big smile on their faces. They both walked out together after posing.

As a paparazzo account shared a video of the two on Instagram, their fans loved how the two bond with each other. A fan wrote, “She is like thank god mil you came I am smiling now.” Another wrote, “RK is the luckiest. His mom and wife are the best.” One me wrote, “How quickly they left holding each other's hands, Neetu deserves more bonding time off cameras, take the hint.” One more wrote, “awwwww they are glowing and so adorable.” A fan also called them “cutest saas bahu duo”.

Neetu Kapoor shared the video on Instagram Stories.

Alia came to congratulate ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on his wedding with Kiara. Alia and Sidharth had made their film debut together with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. Later, they later also starred in 2016 film Kapoor and Sons. Neetu played Kiara Advani's mother-in-law in her 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception had many of their other industry friends in attendance. Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others attended the reception. Only a few had flown to Jaisalmer to attend their intimate wedding. Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among those who joined the couple for the royal wedding. It was followed by a reception in Delhi for their close family members.