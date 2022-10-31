Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra matches steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma, says 'next film should feature you'. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra matches steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma, says 'next film should feature you'. Watch

bollywood
Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:46 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra met Sadhguru recently and the two even danced to Kaala Chashma together, which prompted the actor to appreciate Sadhguru's dancing skills. Watch here

Sidharth Malhotra and Sadhguru dancing to Kaala Chashma.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sidharth Malhotra paid a visit to the Isha Foundation and met activist and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently. In a video posted by both Sidharth and Sadhguru on Instagram Reels, the actor and the spiritual guru can be seen grooving to the former’s popular song Kaala Chashma. In fact, Sidharth is left visibly impressed with Sadhguru’s dancing skills and even offers him a role in a film jokingly. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra goes on bike ride with Sadhguru, fans call it an unexpected 'crossover'

The video shows Sidharth and Sadhguru meeting and interacting while sipping on coconut water while walking along the sea shore. Later in the video, Sidharth does his famous hookstep from Kaala Chashma, which was used in his movie Baar Baar Dekho. Responding to it, Sadhguru too imitates him. “I see you got the movies Sadhguru ji,” says Sidharth as everyone around them applauds. “The next film should be featuring you. Save Soil. Make a film on it. It will be for a good cause and like you said, it will influence people,” he adds. Sadhguru responds, “You do it. We will support you.” The video ends with the two matching steps once again.

The meeting was to promote Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation’s Save Soil campaign. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

Sadhguru, born Jagadish Vasudev, is a yoga and spiritual guru based in Coimbatore. He is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and counts among his followers and disciples, several prominent actors from India, including Kangana Ranaut, Upasana Konidela, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sidharth was recently seen in Thank God, which released last Tuesday. The comedy film by Indra Kumar also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film opened to lukewarm reviews and also did not fare too well at the box office, earning only 29 crore nett in its first six days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sidharth malhotra sadhguru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP