Sidharth Malhotra on marriage: I don't have the cast ready for that film production
Sidharth Malhotra on marriage: I don’t have the cast ready for that film production

His personal life is as interesting as his professional one currently
Actor Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Shershaah, which released directly on a streaming platform.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

His personal life is as interesting as his professional one currently. Shershaah, his last release, gave Sidharth Malhotra a much needed success, and his upcoming line up has his fans intrigued. And so have his plans to get married.

He laughs when you ask him if it happening any time soon, “Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take it’s course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happen, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know.” He is rumored to be dating Kiara Advani.

The 36-year-old, who will be seen in Mission Majnu next, though can sense a change profession wise. Post Shershaah, he says people have begun taking him more seriously. “I think what success changes is the sense of you as a performer. I dived right back into work as a performer, and confidence that a film’s team or director would have when I give suggestions, now it would have more weightage,” says Malhotra.

He elaborates and adds, “Maybe three years ago, when I gave the same suggestion with the same amount of understanding, they would have thought ‘karein ki na karein’. But now, they see your instinct have worked with a film which has connected with the audiences. I look at that as a positive change. That’s what I am concerned with, making a change and adding to it from a sense of passion. I am not saying that I know better or want to control it, I am just saying there is no harm in trying things. We always have the option of retake in our films.”

