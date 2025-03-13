Sidharth Malhotra says Kapoor & Sons showed male sexuality for the first time in Hindi cinema on a commercial platform

Kapoor & Sons charmed audiences and critics alike when it released in theatres in 2016. The Dharma Productions film starred Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor. The film had Fawad play a closeted gay man who comes out to his family. In an interview with Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel, Sidharth said that the film depicted male sexuality in a nuanced fashion, which was a first in a commercial Hindi film. (Also read: Father-to-be Sidharth Malhotra shares the 'best way' of parenting: ‘Get your boys in check while they are growing’) In Kapoor & Sons, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan played siblings.

Sidharth on the response to Kapoor & Sons

Sidharth recalled the response to the film and said, “I think because of the presentation, we got a very positive response. I think everybody has one moment they could relate to. It also opened people's eyes on the way it dealt with a family member dealing with sexuality. It was dealt with subtlety, in a very respectful and nuanced way that it was not jarring. I think it was the first time in Hindi cinema that somebody portrayed that on an ultra commercial platform.”

‘Fawad has done such a fabulous job’

He talked about the film and said, “We were the first to present it in a commercial way. It was not a big deal, any family would deal with it like that in Delhi or Mumbai. I could relate to that. Fawad has done such a fabulous job playing that role but I remember that we improvised that scene at the dining table where he comes and tell me. Shakun was like what would your reaction be, and I told him let us roll the camera.”

Sidharth is currently shooting Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Param Sundari. The film will see him paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and is set to release in theatres on July 25.