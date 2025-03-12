Father-to-be Sidharth Malhotra shares the 'best way' of parenting: ‘Get your boys in check while they are growing’

On February 28, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surprised fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child together. Now, in an interview with Lily Singh, the actor opened up about his views on parenthood and emphasised the importance of teaching children the right values. Sidharth Malhotra shares his views on parenthood. (Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra's views on parenthood

When asked about his views on the role of a father, Sidharth said, "The best way, in my book, though it's the most difficult way, and we have spoken about it. It’s to definitely get your boys in check while they are growing up. That would be my intent whenever the time comes. Be it a girl or a boy, I think values, ethics, and just being a kinder human being. I recently read that being a male is by birth, but being a man is by choice.”

Sidharth on what it means to be a man

He further shared his opinion on what it means to be a man and added, "You start taking responsibility for your own actions. You become more accountable and sensitive towards what you say and how you interact with your family members and partners. That’s what I hope we, as a society, can influence in the right way. It’s a vast topic, but definitely something parents should be conscious of—what they are feeding their children in terms of culture, feelings, and examples.”

Kiara and Sidharth made the announcement in an adorable post. The actors took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy, and sharing a picture of a pair of baby socks in their hands, they captioned the post, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." However, the actors did not share a due date or any further details.

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie

Sidharth will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Param Sundari. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is said to be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. It is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.