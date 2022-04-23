Sidharth Malhotra shares new pic amid break-up rumours with Kiara Advani, talks about 'a day without sunshine'

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani received a lot of love after they starred together in critically-acclaimed film Shershaah. Rumours of them dating began around the same time. While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, but were spotted together various times by the paparazzi. Now reports suggests that the couple has parted ways. Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra leave for New Year vacation, fan calls them ‘cutest off-screen couple’. Watch

Amid these rumours, on Saturday, Sidharth shared a picture of himself from his recent work trip to Turkey and wrote, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night."

One fan pointed at his and Kiara's breakup rumours and wrote, “Day without sunshine? Was Kiara your sunshine?” Another one asked, “You guys actually broke up?” On the other hand, many people replied to these comments saying that the breakup news is nothing more than a rumour. Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the film Shershaah, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

Sidharth is currently working on three films--Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God--all of which are set to release this year. Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhu

