Single and really happy about it: Rohit Saraf to celebrate singlehood on V-Day with family

There’s always some buzz around actor Rohit Saraf’s love life, but he asserts that it isn’t as exciting as it seems on paper. Saraf admits that he is single, and happy about it.

In fact, he is excited to celebrate singlehood, this Valentine’s Day.

“I wish I was dating somebody, and then I would have been able to share some exciting plans for Valentine’s Day with you. But I am very much single, and really happy about it,” he quips, adding, “This year, I am going to be spending Valentine’s with my family. My niece has got a pup, and we will be celebrating it with the pup”.

On the subject of celebrating being single, Saraf jokes about the meme he came across on social media recently.

“Valentine’s Day is also about self-love. I saw a meme which stated that people who celebrate self love on Valentine’s Day are the most single people ever. I laughed … But it is sad when you read such memes. Celebrating singlehood is fun though,” stresses the Ludo (2020) actor.

He goes on to urge single people not to fret about their relationship status at the moment, saying, “You are not going to be single for the rest of your life”.

“I’m sure there is somebody special for everyone. I’m sure whenever that happens every day will be like Valentine’s Day,” says the 25-year-old.

The actor continues, “I know a lot of teenagers, because I’m a chachu and mammu, who get very disheartened that they don’t haven’t have a date on that day… But I feel there’s no rush for anything. There can be your version of Galentine’s Day or a boys day out. The idea is to celebrate love, and doesn’t necessarily have to be with somebody who’s your significant other.”

Ask him about his dating game, and he doesn’t describe him as a right swipe or left swipe guy.

“I am not somebody who is ever going to be on a dating application. At one point, I downloaded it, before I entered the industry, and found it to be forced, like I am forcing myself to find someone. But I have nothing against anyone who uses it,” Saraf mentions, adding that he’s also scared of being catfished.

He adds, “If I found love myself on a dating website, my thoughts would have been different, since I haven’t, which is why I’m not a big fan of it. Also, because I’m scared of being catfished. I feel like I’m setting myself for a bigger heartbreak”.

That’s why he is relying on finding love organically, and hopes to stumble up on it soon. “I haven’t really found anyone who I would be interested in while I’m working. And I haven’t really met people outside of my work. But never say never, I hope to find that person soon, maybe on the next project that I am working on,” he concludes on a hopeful note.