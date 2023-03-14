Smriti Kalra remembers Satish Kaushik: My last text to him was ‘I will always make you proud’

Smriti Kalra, who will be seen in Kaagaz 2, recalls texting the legendary actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, just two days before he died of a heart attack. Kalra says, “He had seen one of my commercial ads and had messaged to compliment me. He was one of those people who really celebrate other people’s success and boost their enthusiasm. And my last text to him was I will always make you proud.”

Kalra, who has been directed by Kaushik for a few scenes in the upcoming film, talks about shooting under the direction of Kaushik and how he brought with him another level of energy on set. “He had a childlike enthusiasm and was passionate about work, even at this age...even after spending so many years in the industry. The passion he had for work, really rubs on you. The way he used to say ‘action’ before every take, would fill up everyone with the same excitement to work throughout the day. His energy was infectious,” shares Kalra, who made her film debut with OTT release, Cash .

Best known for TV shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Kalra adds that Kaushik had a very different outlook towards a lot of things in life.

“Unka nazariya cheezo ko dekhne ka was very different from others. He told me heroine ko heroine ki tarah present karna chahiye and when you will look at the way he shot the film, you will understand what I am saying. It’s like how you read in the books. I am very fortunate that he directed me in Kaagaz 2. He was a complete school in himself,” says the actor, as she recalls how Kaushik was looking forward to the film’s release and had so many plans about it. “He used to tell me hum aisa karenge, waisa karenge.”

Talking about the kind of impact Kaushik left on her, mentions that one does not realize that until the person leaves us. “I am still in the state of shock and talking about him in the past tense is difficult. I did not think I would be so affected by his demise. All of us have many friends in life, but there are a very few who encourage you at every step. Satish sir would always tell me ki sab 100 per cent efforts dete hain, par tum 150 per cent deti ho.’ The confidence he had in me gave me the assurance that i am on the right track,” she ends.

