Smriti Khanna shares video as Indian woman after 6 months in Canada, her 'people' reference will crack you up, watch

Actor Smriti Khanna posted a funny video imitating a Punjabi woman in Canada. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Smriti Khanna is a television actor.

Actor Smriti Khanna added a new video on Instagram that is sure to make you laugh. It features her imitating an Indian woman in Canada.

Sharing it, Smriti wrote: "Missing all the peeplan in my life #desiaunty #funnyvideos." The video features Smriti as she mimics an Indian woman from Punjab, speaking in an accented Punjabi. Her referring to people as 'peeplan' is particularly funny.

Many fans and friends reacted to the post; her husband Gautam Gupta dropped laughing face emojis. TV actor Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala said: "Bang on bruh!" One of Smriti's fans said: "Hahahahaha... good one." Many of her fans simply dropped a bunch of laughing face emojis.

Smriti and Gautam welcomed their baby girl Aanyka in April last year amid lockdown. Taking to Instagram and sharing the first picture with her daughter, Smriti had written: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma attempts to lift Virat Kohli in new video, watch her happy reaction on pulling it off

Explaining the choice of her daughter's name, she had told Hindustan Times, “It took us 20 days to decide her name. Aanyka means powerful and complete and given the current scenario, I feel Aanyka is an apt name for our daughter. My wish to have a baby girl has come true and this made Mother’s day special for me and my family.”

The couple had worked in the TV serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and later got married in 2017.

Since her daughter was born when the coronavirus pandemic was at its fiercest, she had mentioned in the same interview how she had been in a panic mode during her pregnancy. She had continued, “When I read about a pregnant woman tested positive for Covid-19, I panicked.”

smriti khanna gaurav gupta television shows

