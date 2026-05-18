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Snake rescued at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai

On Monday, a snake was rescued from the premises of Salman Khan's Mumbai apartment. The snake was rescued from the ground floor. 

May 18, 2026 09:49 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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On Monday, a snake was rescued from Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Visuals show a snake wrangler on the spot handling the snake and carefully handing it over to the authorities. Officials also reached the apartment to aid the rescuer in his efforts.

Snake rescued from Salman Khan’s apartment

A snake was rescued at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

On Monday, a snake wrangler was called to Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Salman resides with his family. The snake was found below the apartment by the wrangler, who expertly caught it with his hands. He calmly pursued the snake, grabbed it by its tail, coiled it around his hand during the rescue, then placed it in a bag for authorities to take away. The snake is non-poisonous, given how it was handled.

The snake wrangler with authorities at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

The actor is also filming a yet-to-be-titled film with Nayanthara. Directed by Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally for Maharshi and Varisu-fame, the film is produced by Dil Raju. It went on floors in Mumbai recently after a pooja ceremony. Sources close to the unit say the ambitious action entertainer is being produced on a grand canvas. Filming is currently underway on a specially erected set where high-intensity action sequences, apart from some crucial scenes, will be shot. Vamshi has crafted powerful roles for both the lead actors, as per the source.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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