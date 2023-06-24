Sobhita Dhulipala responds to question about rumoured boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has spoken about her rumoured boyfriend-actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a new interview, Sobhita was asked a question on 'one thing you admire about these actors who have come from the south to Hindi films and made a mark'. Among other actors, she was also asked about Chaitanya and Samantha. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on Naga Chaitanya dating rumours)

Chaitanya, Samantha and Sobhita

Sobhita Dhulipala talked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, after parting ways in October 2021, he is rumoured to be dating Sobhita. A few months ago, a photo of Chaitanya and Shobhita from a restaurant surfaced online. The actors have neither confirmed nor denied their alleged relationship.

Sobhita on Samantha and Chaitanya

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble now, Sobhita said about Samantha, "I think her journey is super cool. Like if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that is really cool." Talking about Chaitanya, Sobhita added, "I think his temperament, he seems like such a cool-headed, calm guy, so dignified. I really appreciate it."

Sobhita on Naga Chaitanya dating rumours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In May this year, Sobhita addressed the rumours about dating Chaitanya. As quoted by Filmibeat, Sobhita had said, “For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business.”

Sobhita had also said that 'people write with half-knowledge' instead of clarifying things and so she prefers to be 'calm' and focus on her life. She had said, "Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Samantha and Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya got married in October 2017. The actors were married for nearly four years before they ended their marriage. In October 2021, they had issued statements on their respective social media accounts at the time.

Sobhita's projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita was last seen as Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film also starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram among others. Sobhita also has Night Manager 2, Made in Heaven 2 and The Monkey Man in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON