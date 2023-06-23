Sobhita Dhulipala says ‘I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough’, reveals how she deals with it

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for the release of her web series, The Night Manager Part 2. This year, she was also seen in a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan II. In a new interview, the actor has revealed she was called ‘not gori (fair)' and not 'pretty enough’ on her face during her ad auditions. Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on Naga Chaitanya dating rumours

Sobhita Dhulipala will now be seen in The Night Manager season 2.

Sobhita played the role of Vaanathi in Ponniyin Selvan I and II and was praised for her performance. Earlier this year, she was seen as Anil Kapoor's girlfriend in The Night Manager Part 1 and will now return in the same role in the second season. However, things were not that bright for her during her audition days.

Sobhita on her experience with ad auditions

“When you are starting out, everything is a battle. I am not from the movies. I remember in my ad auditions I was told many times that I am not ‘gori’ (fair) enough. There were these things which you see at ad level, where I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough. Not that I was (dejected),” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Sobhita's strategy

She said that instead of brooding over it, she found ways to be more creative in order to find a place in the industry. She added, “That’s when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to ‘discover’ you. What is in my control is to go for auditions, give my 100 percent.”

Sobhita on less screen time in PS II

Sobhita recently addressed queries about her less screen time in Ponniyin Selvan II and explained how she makes the best of what she gets. She said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “From the beginning, I didn't have characters that were very large in their screen time. So it taught me to use the tit-bits to bring punch into that.”

Sobhita has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She also has a Hindi film Sitara and an American film Monkey Man in the pipeline.

