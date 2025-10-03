Sobhita Dhulipala shares glimpses of everyday life in fun photo dump, says she ends up looking like ‘Indian uncle’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently offered her fans a peek into her everyday moments with a delightful photo dump on Instagram. On Friday, October 3, the Made in Heaven star shared a carousel of candid snapshots, each capturing a mix of the mundane, the glamorous, and the downright relatable. Actor Sobhita's candid photo dump on Instagram showcases her everyday life, from glamorous snapshots to relatable moments.

Sobhita shares carousel of pics

The post opened with a sunny outdoor selfie, where Sobhita kept things casual in a tank top and a hat, soaking up some golden-hour light. The second slide revealed a fresh manicure, followed by a glimpse of her striking a yoga pose in a room filled with gym equipment.

One of the standout images showed a massive billboard of Sobhita herself, the actor proudly representing a popular watch brand, possibly spotted during a drive around town. The carousel then shifted back to cozy moments. Sobhita enjoying an ice cream cone, hugging a loved one (whose face remained out of frame), flaunting a fresh-faced, makeup-free look, and showing off a pair of chic brown boots. Another candid caught her peeking out from behind a window. The post concluded with a framed quote: “How to want the good really bad but still wanting the bad a little more.”

But it was her witty caption that really stole the show. Sobhita wrote, “Always end up looking at myself on the screen instead of the camera when I click a selfie. If that makes me an Indian uncle, fine be it.”

Fans react

The tongue-in-cheek honesty had fans, and even fellow celebrities, laughing. Actor Raashii Khanna commented, “Caption”, while one fan quipped, “If this is what being an ‘Indian uncle’ looks like, then the uncles just set a new beauty standard.”

About Sobhita's latest work

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in her Hollywood debut, Monkey Man, alongside Dev Patel, a film that garnered critical acclaim. She was also seen in Love, Sitara, a Hindi-language film that premiered on ZEE5. Looking ahead, the 33-year-old actor is expected to reprise her roles in the upcoming seasons of Made in Heaven and The Night Manager.