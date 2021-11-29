Soha Ali Khan on pap culture: Inaaya doesn’t fear getting papped, instead she takes it in stride

There was a time when Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu would ask millions of questions about strangers taking her photographs. But Khan shares that her four-year-old has accepted this constant attention over time.

“When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures’. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody,” Soha tells us, adding, “She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

The 43-year-old says she tried to explain her little one that members in her family are public figures, and people are interested in seeing them as well as their lives.

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious. She sort of takes it in her stride. We also don’t try to whisk her away or anything,” adds Khan, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

With the pandemic, a sense of distance has also come between celebrities and paparazzi, which Khan appreciates. “Luckily everyone’s wearing masks so that comfort is also there, where she is a little protected physically, and it is slightly more anonymous,” she says.

Khan also shares that when Inaaya refuses for a picture at home, her parents respect her call.

“There are many times at home where she will tell me not to take her photograph or her video. And I respect that. She hasn’t yet said that when we go out and when she is being papped. But that would be something because sometimes these pictures are taken without your consent,” she says.

Wrapping up, the actor mentions, “That is something that my husband and other members of my family have signed up for, but it’s not something that she signed up for. So that is a conversation that she and I could have at a later stage but at the moment”.

