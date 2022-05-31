Soha Ali Khan reveals daughter Inaaya's new hobby as she shares pics with her, fans call her 'talented kid'

Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a series of photos of herself with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram handle. Soha often shares pictures with Inaaya on her Instagram handle. Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya in 2017. Also Read: Inside Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya's Dehradun vacation with board game and walks. See pics

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “Tourists (Last picture taken by Inaaya).” In the first picture, Soha and Inaaya are seen posing at a lake. In the next one, while Soha is looking at the camera, Inaaya's back is towards the camera, as she is viewing the lake. In the last picture, which was clicked by Inaaya, Soha is seen posing with a fan.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented “I love her.” Complimenting Inaaya's photography skills, one fan wrote, “Last one is the best. Talented kid." Another one said, “Where are you vacationing?” While one fan said, “Inaaya is the cutest,” another one wrote, “She looks like Sara Ali Khan.”

Soha and Kunal have been sharing pictures and videos from their trip on their respective social media handles. They haven't disclosed the location, but it seems like the family is having a gala time in some foreign location. Recently, Soha shared a picture with Kunal and Inaaya. She captioned it, “The ‘bear’ necessities of life #summer #summer2022." In the photo, all three of them, are seen posing with a bear statue.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu vacation pic.

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the tied the knot on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed Inaaya.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was last seen in Zee5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead roles. She also has Amazon Prime show Hush Hush in the pipeline. It will also star Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra.

