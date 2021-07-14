Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya dances with Kunal Kemmu: 'Just another 6:30 am in our home.' Watch

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday posted a new video showing her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dancing with her husband, Kunal Kemmu. The video is a CCTV recording from 6:30 in the morning.

The video shows Kunal breaking into a dance as Inaaya stands close to her cot. As Kunal continues with his dance, little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu joins her dad and together they continue with the show.

Sharing it, Soha wrote: "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood." It appears to be the Kemmu household's way of waking up Inaaya in the morning. The video saw many industry colleagues, family and friends as well as fans react to it. Inaaya's aunt Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Loveeeeee it!" Kritika Kamra dropped a red heart emoji on the post. Gauahar Khan said: "Adorable." Kunal's sister Karishma reacted to it and said: "Haha... Love it soooo much."

Many Instagram users reacted to the post and dropped a number of red heart and heart eyes emojis. Others wrote in with words like "so cute", "love it" and "adorable" to describe the video.

Soha's post with Inaaya are quite popular on social media. On International Yoga Day, Soha had posted cute mother and daughter pictures of them practicing meditation. Sharing it, she wrote: "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday." Earlier in June, on the occasion of International Father's Day, Soha had posted a video on Kunal giving his daughter a head massage and had written: "Not just on Father’s Day! #sundayrituals."

Through lockdowns, Soha had been sharing pictures and videos of Inaaya doing various activities at home, be it painting, playing music or spending time with their pets.

Earlier in the year, during February and March, Soha and Inaaya spent some quality time her ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. Soha had posted several pictures and videos of Inaaya and her enjoying the green lawns and spending time with animals. Kunal had later joined them.

Speaking to a leading daily, he had said, "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."